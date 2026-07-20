Federal Policy Committee meeting of Tues 23rd June

Sarah Lewis, Chair of the Defending Democracy working group addressed issues raised by FPC in the previous iteration and brought back the second draft. FPC debated these and compromise positions were created around donations, declarations of interests and financial promotions by politicians. This paper will now proceed to the upcoming Autumn Conference.

We also received an update by Julia Goldsworthy on the ‘A Thriving Economy’ working group. A consultation session is planned for Autumn Conference, and we heard about the main themes of the paper around growth, resilience, and an economy that works for all. FPC requested that the group also cover a variety of key areas and being explicit in its framing on themes that FPC wished to emphasise. This paper's timelines are slower than were expected, but FPC has granted this as this is a crucial, complex paper going into the next Election.

Dr Ben Jones also came to speak to us about the International Security working group. This included our Party's updated position on Europe. The paper and motion were welcomed, and a discussion was held about recent updates on upcoming world developments.