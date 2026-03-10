Federal Policy Committee meeting report – February 2026

The Federal Policy Committee met online at the beginning of February, with a full agenda covering forthcoming policy work, consultation papers and sub-committee appointments.



FPC heard from Ian Sollom MP, the Liberal Democrats’ spokesperson for Universities and Skills, who presented the motion accompanying a draft of the spokesperson paper. His goal is to set out a clear and aspirational direction for the party in a key policy area that it becoming more and more important to address. There was a round of detailed feedback back to Ian around this from committee members and we noted the importance of this topic and of developing updated policy in this area. The final paper and motion are now going to Spring Conference.



FPC was also joined by Dr Kate O’Kelly, who introduced a consultation paper on Primary Healthcare. She emphasized that primary care remains one of the most important issues for voters and highlighted the challenges facing general practice, including recruitment and retention pressures. The committee provided further feedback to Dr O'Kelly. You can read the consultation paper here and look out for the consultation session at Conference: www.libdems.org.uk/conference/papers/spring-2026/primary-healthcare



FPC also considered a consultation paper on International Security. The paper focuses on developments since the party’s previous policy paper on global security and argues for a strong commitment to defence alongside continued support for multilateral institutions such as the UN and international climate frameworks. You can read the consultation paper here and also contribute to the consultation session at Conference: www.libdems.org.uk/conference/papers/spring-2026/international-security



Looking ahead, FPC agreed that the next policy working group will focus on empowering consumers, with the aim of developing practical policies to strengthen people’s power in markets and hold powerful institutions to account. Further working groups to cover the policy programme over the next few years were planned at the Away Day that was held ahead of Conference.



Finally, FPC agreed a number of internal subcommittee appointments from its membership to support its work. This included new members of the Equalities Impact Assessment Group and policy working group shortlisting subcommittee. We also welcomed a draft guide for working group members to help support the development of future Liberal Democrat policy.



FPC will also be holding a report back at Spring Conference and Committee members will also be around Conference to meet attendees, so we all look forward to engaging further.