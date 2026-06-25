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Federal Policy Committee meeting report - May 2026

DMK
by Dr Mohsin Khan
25 Jun 2026

The International Security group chaired by Dr Ben Jones reported back and were questioned by the committee. The group is considering how to deal with greater separation from the US and a future where middle powers are increasingly reliant on multinational networks with one another. We are establishing a position where being pro NATO and pro EU is increasingly clear as the sensible option yet also viewed as radical by others. There was discussion around the importance of a strong policy message around our national resilience.

The Primary Healthcare working group - led by Dr Kate O’ Kelly also reported back. They have been innovating a new model for primary care access which was overall very well received by the committee. There was also a discussion around improving dentistry and pharmacy as well as staffing mix.

 

 

 

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