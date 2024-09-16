For too long, years of neglect and mismanagement by the previous Conservative Government have pushed our prison system into a deep crisis.

Overcrowded, understaffed, and unable to properly rehabilitate offenders, the system is now at breaking point.

This crisis didn’t appear overnight. The Conservatives should never have allowed it to get to this position, and now it falls on the new government to take urgent action to fix it.

Liberal Democrats have a clear plan to tackle this crisis, and it starts with focusing on the root problems: cutting reoffending rates and eliminating the criminal courts backlog.

A Broken System in Need of Urgent Action

Right now, the prison population in England and Wales is at a dangerously high level. With 87,453 people behind bars and a maximum capacity of just 88,864, we are teetering on the edge of a complete collapse of our prison system. Overcrowding means that our prisons are not just places of punishment—they have become places where offenders cannot be properly rehabilitated, leading to high rates of reoffending.

Shockingly, 3 in 4 ex-inmates reoffend within nine years of their release, and 4 in 10 do so within the first twelve months. This reoffending epidemic costs our society £18.1 billion every year. It is clear: the current system isn’t working.

The situation is even worse for those on remand, with the population of those waiting for trial hitting a record high of 16,458 as of March 2024. These individuals now make up 20% of the entire prison population. Much of this is due to the criminal court backlog, which means that people are left languishing in prison without a trial, contributing to the overcrowding crisis.

A Liberal Democrat Plan for Change

The current government must act now to tackle these issues and prevent our prison system from becoming completely unsustainable. That’s why today we have passed new policy for fixing our broken prison system: