FPC meeting report – December 2025

At our most recent meeting, the new Federal Policy Committee met for the first time following the committee elections. We began our internal elections and appointments, including electing Helen Morgan MP as Parliamentary Vice Chair, Dr Mohsin Khan and Cllr Lucy Nethsingha as Vice Chairs, and Duncan Brack and Alex Brewer MP as the representatives to the Federal Conference Committee.

We also decided to co-opt three non-voting members for the coming year: the Chair of the Federal and International Relations Committee (currently David Chalmers), the policy officer of the Liberal Democrat Campaign for Race Equality (currently Humaira Sanders), and Jeremy Hargreaves.

Turning to the policy development programme, we made significant progress on two major policy papers. Drafts of papers on Town Centres and High Streets and Mental Health have been discussed at previous meetings, and final versions of these were approved to go forward for debate at the next Spring Conference, subject to some small additions and changes. We are grateful to the working groups that have put a lot of time and effort into these important papers.

We also received an update from the sub-group that is reviewing how policy working groups operate. They are working on several policies and resources that we hope will improve the balance of working groups at the recruitment stage and will also help them to consulate the wider party more effectively. They will make a full report to FPC in February.