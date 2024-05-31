Free school meals for all primary school children
The Liberal Democrats have launched their ambition to extend free school meals to all primary school children, funded by a new share buyback tax.
The party’s plan includes an immediate extension of free school meals to all 900,000 children living in poverty who currently miss out. The second phase would see all primary school children receiving free school meals as the public finances stabilise.
Ed Davey said
“Across the country, I hear heartbreaking stories of children going to school with empty packed lunch boxes as parents struggle to cover even the basic costs.
“Conservative MPs should hang their heads in shame at a legacy of children going hungry in the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.
“Children cannot be expected to learn on empty stomachs with no guarantee of a hot meal when they get home."
Analysis by PWC found that every £1 spent on free school meals for the poorest children generates £1.38 in health and earnings benefits, including improvements to children’s health, education and future working life opportunities.
The new policy will make the Liberal Democrats the most ambitious party on free school meals. The government currently only provides meals for all children in reception, year 1 and year 2. In year 3 and above, the government has set stringent conditions on family income for children receiving free school meals.
The manifesto pledge would be funded by a 4% levy on the share buybacks of FTSE 100 listed corporations, similar to the excise tax on buybacks implemented by President Biden in the US, which could raise around £1.4bn a year.
It is time for change. Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote for a local champion who will fight for the wellbeing of children and their futures.
The Liberal Democrats have the most ambitious plan for free school meals of any party, which would save parents money and transform the future for millions of children.
Extend Free School Meals
Back the Liberal Democrat plan to extend free school meals to all primary school children.