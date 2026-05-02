Getting the job done: Our latest wins in Westminster

Sentencing Reforms

The Liberal Democrats secured a huge win in relation to the Unduly Lenient Sentences Scheme, after defeating the Government in the House of Lords.

The scheme allows anyone to ask for certain sentences to be reviewed by the Attorney General if they think the sentence is too lenient.

The Government accepted the premise of two of our amendments which would allow an extension of the ULS scheme in specific circumstances and to introduce a statutory duty to inform victims of their rights in relation to this scheme.

It is vital that victims have a clear picture of the options that they are entitled to following sentencing.

Court Transcripts

We have not given up pushing the Government to make court transcripts free to victims, following a hard-fought campaign led by Sarah Olney MP and Baroness Brinton.



After Baroness Brinton tabled an amendment to extend the free access to court transcripts to victims, the Government committed to undertaking a study to explore the use of AI transcription in the criminal courts. This study, if successful, has the potential to significantly reduce fees and improve access to court transcripts.

Victims of Murder Abroad

We tabled amendments in both the Commons and the Lords to make the Secretary of State outline how the Victims’ Code applies to those whose close relatives were the victim of murder, manslaughter or infanticide outside the UK.

Because of this Lib Dem pressure, the Government has confirmed that the Ministry of Justice will also work jointly with the Foreign Office and the Home Office to undertake a review of how support is provided to these families and to assess how current arrangements are operating.

Private Prosecution

We also won a critical concession from the Government on private prosecutions.

The Victims and Courts Act would have given the Secretary of State powers to change the reimbursement rate for private prosecutions - how much of your legal costs you can get back from the Government after bringing a successful private prosecution. These changes may have made it more difficult for private prosecutions to be brought, a real concern for charities who often have to pursue private prosecutions when the state fails to act.

The Liberal Democrat concession requires that the Government publishes and responds to an impact assessment of the potential impact of these measures.