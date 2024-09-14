For Everyone

For Members

Join from £15/year

About Us

What we stand for

Our Networks

Giving communities more power over their local economies

LD
by Liberal Democrats
14 Sep 2024
A sign hanging in a shop door window reading "Sorry we are closed"

Liberal Democrats believe in giving communities, businesses and individuals choice and freedom and that should include the right to have a say over Sunday trading hours in their local area.

Our market system should balance businesses’ needs and the rights and freedoms of workers.

The current Sunday trading laws in England and Wales don’t allow local authorities to decide Sunday opening hours in their local community. 

Sunday trading laws were last reformed in 1994, moving from an outright ban to restricted opening hours. During the 2012 Olympics Sunday trading laws were suspended.

In Scotland, powers to regulate Sunday trading are devolved. Scotland has chosen to liberalise Sunday trading while protecting workers’ rights.

Our new policy passed today would devolve power to regulate Sunday trading to local authorities in England and to the Welsh Government.

This would allow communities to decide for themselves the best regulations to suit people and businesses in their own areas. Local areas know their own local economy better than anyone else and are best placed to decide their own rules.

We would also introduce new measures to protect workers who do not want to work on Sundays.

Read the motion in full

 

 

 

This website uses cookies

Like most websites, this site uses cookies. Some are required to make it work, while others are used for statistical or marketing purposes. If you choose not to allow cookies some features may not be available, such as content from other websites. Please read our Cookie Policy for more information.

Essential cookies enable basic functions and are necessary for the website to function properly.
Statistics cookies collect information anonymously. This information helps us to understand how our visitors use our website.
Marketing cookies are used by third parties or publishers to display personalized advertisements. They do this by tracking visitors across websites.