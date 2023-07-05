Happy 75th birthday to our NHS

On its 75th birthday the NHS remains as important as ever to all of us.

Our fantastic NHS staff treat more than a million people a day, dispense almost a billion prescriptions a year, and kept us safe throughout the Covid pandemic by administering more than 150 million vaccines.

I count myself amongst the majority of people who say the NHS makes them proud to be British.

But sadly, despite this, every area of the NHS is under strain and it is in such a state that many fear for its survival.