How did the General Election result happen?

That leads to five provisional thoughts on what we can learn from this election for the ones to come.

Concentrating on what matters to voters

We talked about sewage leaking into hospitals, while the Conservatives talked about the lanyards worn by doctors. What issues those are may change during this Parliament, but the principle will remain a good one.

And we can also finally lay to rest the ghost of tuition fees by showing people that the issues we campaigned on are the issues we deliver on during this Parliament. Events will no doubt throw up unexpected new issues - they always do - but our top priority must be showing that what people voted for is now what people will get.

Tactical voting is more than just bar charts

Tactical voting comes not just from delivering bar charts. Success at local elections in the preceding years and creating a strong local organisation to deliver regular communications, to knock on many doors and to set up a bountiful poster display, are what makes the tactical voting message credible.

There will be lessons there to digest about how we spread the number of seats with such a level of organisation in this Parliament, in particular to some seats where we finished neither first nor second.

The race for local credibility

That leads to a wider point: most areas are locally a two party system but who the two parties are varies around the country. There is a multitude of different two party systems around the country. Our success comes from making ourselves one of those two parties. In many places we have done so. Often in rivalry against the Conservatives, but also in areas up against the nationalists or Labour too.

In many others, who at least one of those two parties will now be is up for grabs, especially in areas of - current, at least - Labour dominance. There is a race to be had in many parts of the country to establish ourselves as the credible challenger to Labour, to make the local two party system a Labour-Lib Dem one.

Great candidates are made

Great local candidates do not just appear. They are headhunted, supported, developed, trained, encouraged and selected. For our most promising seats in the Parliament just gone, we did more of that and sooner than before. It will be an important issue to consider for next time about how we repeat that, and on a broader front.

That is also a key part of continuing to improve our record on diversity and inclusion. You can see the benefits in our top target seats of the concentrated effort they got to improve our candidate diversity.

As you go down the list, you can see that impact tailing off - a clear sign that there is more to do.

Scaling up support

Much of what we did was on a larger, more coordinated scale than before, such as the central purchasing system for our target seat campaigns. Many of the innovations this time also helped reduce the administrative burden for local campaigners, such as the common shared budget spreadsheets for target seat campaigns and the template designs for literature.

Some of that was rolled out more widely - with additional seats during the campaign able to buy into our (remarkably cost-effective) digital advertising, for example.

How we scale up that sort of support to a larger slice of the country will be an important organisational challenge, particularly given how well we did at turning second places in 2019 into wins in 2024. That is definitely the best fate for second places! But it presents us with a new challenge too in a world in which we won 72 seats and came second in 27.

Those are though, only provisional lessons. First thoughts based on early data and early feedback. We all need to work together to fully think through what worked, why and how we can build on that.