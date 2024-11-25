“I left COP29 with hope in my heart”

That makes the task of the Liberal Democrats all the more important. We urgently need to rebuild trust in the UK as a world leader on climate. This time on both Climate and Nature, something that we Liberal Democrats are championing – and which the world is crying out for. I saw such relief among many country negotiators to see us back at the table in COP29. The former Conservative government undermined our leadership terribly. Their actions were disastrous globally and domestically. The reneging of the UK’s 0.7% international development spend and their disgraceful rowing back on our climate pledges here in the UK on home insulation, building standards and onshore wind have thrown us off course badly in meeting our targets; not to speak of the damage they have done to our relationship with Europe, our ally in the fight against climate change.

COP29 reminded me of all the lost years since 2015 here in the UK. The Conservatives were not just callous and careless in undermining the UK as a world climate leader – they were also grossly incompetent. With a strong sciences and university sector, and an abundance of natural renewable energy, the UK’s economic future clearly lies with being at the forefront of green transition, with the creation of many jobs for young and old. The Conservative Party decided to put party before country, despite the consistent national polling showing that the majority of people think we should be doing more to combat climate change.

COP29 hit home most by reminding me how vital it is that the UK gets back on track with its climate targets. Even now, only a third of our UK targets have credible plans to achieve them. It’s right that the UK government showed leadership at COP29 by presenting early, alongside Brazil, our national pledge (our Nationally Determined Contribution, NDC). However, promises are meaningless unless there is a credible action plan and incentives. We cannot afford a further 9 lost years under Labour.