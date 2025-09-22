Improving Access To Justice

Justice is a fundamental right, but under years of Conservative cuts and mismanagement, access to legal aid was eroded, leaving millions unable to get the help they need.

Legal aid deserts have emerged across the country, shutting people out of timely legal advice and forcing costly court battles that could have been avoided.

This isn’t just unfair - it’s a false economy. Early access to legal support prevents disputes escalating and saves public money in the long run.

Liberal Democrats are committed to rebuilding a legal aid system that is simpler, fairer and truly accessible for everyone, regardless of where they live or how much they earn.

Today, our members passed new policy to improve access to justice for all: