Improving Access To Justice
Justice is a fundamental right, but under years of Conservative cuts and mismanagement, access to legal aid was eroded, leaving millions unable to get the help they need.
Legal aid deserts have emerged across the country, shutting people out of timely legal advice and forcing costly court battles that could have been avoided.
This isn’t just unfair - it’s a false economy. Early access to legal support prevents disputes escalating and saves public money in the long run.
Liberal Democrats are committed to rebuilding a legal aid system that is simpler, fairer and truly accessible for everyone, regardless of where they live or how much they earn.
Today, our members passed new policy to improve access to justice for all:
- Rolling out ‘Law Start Centres’ in every community, in libraries, banking hubs, and community centres, with trained legal specialists, funded by local authorities and the Legal Aid Agency.
- Establishing a new legal right to affordable, reasonable legal aid, overseen by an independent Justice Commission.
- Making the legal aid system simpler and more generous, including reforming funding for exceptional cases to ensure no one is left behind.
- Using data from providers and the Legal Aid Agency to streamline processes and improve efficiency.
- Taking proactive steps to resolve legal problems before they escalate, saving public money and reducing court burdens.
- Increasing access to community court buildings so justice is closer to people’s homes.
The damage done by Conservative cuts since 2015 has been severe, and fixing this will require investment. We propose a £150 million funding boost to restore legal aid to 2015 levels in real terms.
But this is not just spending - it’s saving. Evidence shows early legal advice stops problems spiralling and saves the Treasury over £1 billion a year in avoidable costs.
Legal aid is a vital safety net that protects people from eviction, abuse, and wrongful conviction. It guarantees everyone the right to a fair trial – a cornerstone of British justice.
Our proposal will make access to justice a legal duty for Ministers, with regular reporting to Parliament, ensuring no future government can ignore this vital public service.
Everyone deserves the right to fair, affordable legal help. It’s time to end legal aid deserts and build a justice system that works for all.