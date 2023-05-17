International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia

But we cannot get complacent.



Discrimination against LGBT+ people is still far too commonplace in the UK - particularly against the trans community. We’re even seeing this at the hands of the Conservative Government, who have dithered and delayed on important progress like gender recognition reform and banning conversion therapy.

And with trans hate crimes on the rise, we are seeing too clearly the harmful effects this rhetoric can have on our society.



LGBT+ rights mustn’t be taken for granted. The fight for equality must go on.



So today, my message to the LGBT+ community is clear. I support you. I stand with you. And I will keep fighting for the rights of the entire LGBT+ community, until true equality is achieved.