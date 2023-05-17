For Everyone

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia

ED
by Ed Davey
17 May 2023
Ed Davey with fellow Liberal Democrats at pride holding a Lib Dem pride poster

Today is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

It gives us an important opportunity to acknowledge the violence and discrimination that too many LGBT+ people face, and reflect on what we can do to help change it.

I’m proud of the role Liberal Democrats have played in delivering that change over the years. From being the first party to openly oppose the abhorrent Section 28, to our tireless efforts in getting the Same Sex Marriage Act passed. 

Milestones like these are not only important policies that take us closer to achieving equal rights. They help shift social attitudes, too. People are becoming more accepting of the LGBT+ community - which is vital for stamping out homophobia, transphobia and biphobia in all its forms.

My message to the LGBT+ community is clear. I support you. I stand with you.

Ed Davey

But we cannot get complacent.

Discrimination against LGBT+ people is still far too commonplace in the UK - particularly against the trans community. We’re even seeing this at the hands of the Conservative Government, who have dithered and delayed on important progress like gender recognition reform and banning conversion therapy. 

And with trans hate crimes on the rise, we are seeing too clearly the harmful effects this rhetoric can have on our society.

LGBT+ rights mustn’t be taken for granted. The fight for equality must go on.

So today, my message to the LGBT+ community is clear. I support you. I stand with you. And I will keep fighting for the rights of the entire LGBT+ community, until true equality is achieved. 

 

 

 

