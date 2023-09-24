Investing in Our Children's Future

Every child, no matter their background, deserves the opportunity to achieve greatness.

It's a principle we hold dear in the Liberal Democrats. We believe that every child should have the best possible start in life. They deserve good local schools and colleges that help them to achieve their full potential and grow up into happy, healthy and confident adults.

Education is an investment, not just in the present, but in our country's future.

Yet this Conservative Government has consistently let down children, parents and teachers. Our schools and colleges have been neglected. Meanwhile, the Government has failed to grasp the pandemic's impact on children's learning and mental health.

Since 2019, at least 39 schools have fully or partly closed because they were unsafe. It's time to end the scandal of crumbling schools.

The number of children with mental health needs has skyrocketed during the pandemic, yet children are waiting months for help.

Conservative cuts and teacher shortages continue to undermine the quality of education. They have driven tens of thousands of young teachers out of the profession.

The Pupil Premium - targeted support for the most disadvantaged pupils - has been cut in real-terms. Meanwhile, 800,000 children in poverty go without a free school meal.

That's why today Liberal Democrat members have passed a new policy which reflects our commitment to give every child a great start: