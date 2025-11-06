November marks Islamophobia Awareness Month, a time to reflect on the experiences of Muslim communities in the UK and to stand with them against prejudice, discrimination and hatred.

In recent years, the UK has witnessed a deeply troubling rise in Islamophobia. Almost 40% of all religious hate crimes in 2024 targeted Muslims, and data from the Islamophobia Response Unit (IRU) shows a 365% increase in Islamophobic incidents since October 2023. These figures are a shocking reminder of the scale of this problem.

I was utterly horrified by the arson attack on a mosque in Peacehaven. It was a cowardly assault on a place of worship and a stark reminder that far too many Muslim communities across the country cannot practise their faith without fear. Our Muslim neighbours deserve to feel safe walking the streets, gathering in their mosques and participating fully in British life, but it is clear that we still have a long way to go.

The Liberal Democrats stand shoulder to shoulder with Muslim communities. We reject Islamophobia in all its forms and are committed to driving meaningful, lasting change.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to agreeing a clear and workable definition of Islamophobia that better protects Muslim communities while safeguarding open discussion. We will also continue to call for a cross-Government approach to tackling hate crimes, for collaboration between faith‑groups, law‑enforcement and civil society, and for the funding needed to secure the right protective security measures so Muslims do not have to worship in fear. I would particularly like to recognise the invaluable work that Tell MAMA does in this regard.

This Islamophobia Awareness Month, I also want to celebrate Muslim communities for their resilience, leadership and enormous contributions across British life. Ensuring that Muslim people have equal access to power, representation and opportunity, not as a token gesture but with real substance and accountability, is essential to tackling the culture that allows for Islamaphobia to go unchecked.

I am proud that the Liberal Democrats are home to leaders like Hina Bokhari OBE, one of the first Muslim women elected to the London Assembly - because only by working together can we build a country where everyone, whatever their faith or background, can live freely, safely and with dignity.

The Liberal Democrats will continue to fight prejudice wherever it exists, stand alongside Muslim communities and work tirelessly for a Britain that is fair, equal and inclusive for all.