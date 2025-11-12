Josh Babarinde elected as the new President of the Liberal Democrats

“Huge congratulations to Josh Babarinde on his election as President of the Liberal Democrats. Josh has already achieved so much as an MP, including securing a landmark change in the law to protect victims of domestic abuse.

He has also worked tirelessly to stand up for the people of Eastbourne, demonstrating that Liberal Democrat community politics is the best antidote to Nigel Farage’s dangerous, divisive politics. I have no doubt Josh will be a tremendous President and together we will take the fight to Reform UK and stand up for a decent, caring Britain.

I also want to thank Prue Bray for her spirited campaign and dedication and commitment to the party, and Mark Pack for the brilliant job he’s done as President of the Liberal Democrats, helping us to deliver our best ever election results.”

Ed Davey MP

Leader of the Liberal Democrats