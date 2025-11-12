For Everyone

Josh Babarinde elected as the new President of the Liberal Democrats

12 Nov 2025
Josh Babarinde MP stands at a lecturn at Conference delivering a speech

We are pleased to announce that our Members have elected Josh Babarinde, MP for Eastbourne, as the new President of the Liberal Democrats.

Josh Babarinde will assume the role on 1 January 2026 for a three year term, with current President, Mark Park remaining in post until then.

“I’m so grateful to Liberal Democrat members for electing me to serve as our next Party President.

With the traditional parties failing to stand up to Reform’s division, I’m fired up to help ensure our party is ready to be the last line of defence against them.

I’ll be working across the party to broaden our reach, apply my youth work experience to engaging young voters ahead of votes at 16, and get battle-ready for next May’s elections for the Scottish Parliament, Welsh Senedd and councils and Mayors across England.”

Josh Babarinde MP
President-Elect of the Liberal Democrats

“Huge congratulations to Josh Babarinde on his election as President of the Liberal Democrats. Josh has already achieved so much as an MP, including securing a landmark change in the law to protect victims of domestic abuse.

He has also worked tirelessly to stand up for the people of Eastbourne, demonstrating that Liberal Democrat community politics is the best antidote to Nigel Farage’s dangerous, divisive politics. I have no doubt Josh will be a tremendous President and together we will take the fight to Reform UK and stand up for a decent, caring Britain.

I also want to thank Prue Bray for her spirited campaign and dedication and commitment to the party, and Mark Pack for the brilliant job he’s done as President of the Liberal Democrats, helping us to deliver our best ever election results.”

Ed Davey MP
Leader of the Liberal Democrats

