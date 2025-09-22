Leading the Way

Today, Liberal Democrat members have voted to approve the final report of our party’s Policy Review.

This has been a massive project that the party’s been working on since the General Election – with contributions from thousands of our members – and I hope you’ll find the results both interesting and inspiring.

For the past year, I’ve had the privilege of chairing the fantastic Policy Review team, made up of activists, councillors, parliamentarians and policy experts from across the party and around the country.

I am incredibly grateful to them all for the time, dedication and effort they put into this important work for our party.

Together, we examined the opportunities and challenges facing the UK today, analysed how well existing Liberal Democrat policies address them, and took a huge amount of evidence from think tanks, academics and policymakers.

But our most important job was listening to you: Liberal Democrat members and supporters.

We ran an enormous programme of engaging with members at federal and regional conferences, as well as through an online consultation that received thousands of responses.

We heard what you think about the vision you want for the future of our country, and the areas where we need bold new policies to make that vision a reality.

So I want to say a big thank you! This report is your report. Its findings are your findings. I’m immensely proud of it, and I hope you are too.

You can read it here, please share it with anyone you think might be interested: