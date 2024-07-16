For Everyone

For Members

Join from £15/year

About Us

What we stand for

Our Networks

Lib Dems call for new laws on GP appointments and cancer care in King’s Speech

16 Jul 2024

New laws to end the crisis in health and care need to be at the heart of the King’s Speech on Wednesday.

Over the past few weeks we heard thousands of heartbreaking stories on doorsteps about just how dire a state our NHS is in. Time and again we were told of people waiting hours for an ambulance, weeks for a GP appointment and months to start vital cancer treatment.

The Conservative Party brought our health and care services to the brink of collapse. After years of neglect, the top priority of the incoming Labour government should now be to save our health and care services.

That is why the Liberal Democrats want to see the NHS and care put at the heart of the King’s Speech, including ending long delays for GP appointments and cancer treatment. Patients simply cannot wait any longer.

Blood pressure check

GPs

Since the Conservatives promised to hire 6,000 more GPs, the number has fallen by almost 500, leaving our GP services in crisis and people struggling to get an appointment.

Liberal Democrats want to see patients given a new legal right ot see a GP within a week.

A GP guarantee

Back our plan make sure people can see their GP within a week, or within 24 hours if in urgent need.

You can opt-out at any time
You can opt-out at any time
Would you like to receive email updates?
Would you like to receive phone communication?

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: libdems.org.uk/privacy. You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: data.protection@libdems.org.uk or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Cancer patient in a hospital bed

Cancer treatment

More than 100,000 patients in the last year waited longer than the NHS target of 62 days to start urgent cancer treatment.

Liberal Democrats want to see a cancer care guarantee with a statutory duty on the Government to ensure that every patient can start cancer treatment within 62 days of an urgent diagnosis.

Back Our Cancer Care Plan

Liberal Democrats have announced a new five-year plan to boost cancer survival rates.

You can opt-out at any time
You can opt-out at any time
Would you like to receive email updates?
Would you like to receive phone communication?

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: libdems.org.uk/privacy. You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: data.protection@libdems.org.uk or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

 

 

 

This website uses cookies

Like most websites, this site uses cookies. Some are required to make it work, while others are used for statistical or marketing purposes. If you choose not to allow cookies some features may not be available, such as content from other websites. Please read our Cookie Policy for more information.

Essential cookies enable basic functions and are necessary for the website to function properly.
Statistics cookies collect information anonymously. This information helps us to understand how our visitors use our website.
Marketing cookies are used by third parties or publishers to display personalized advertisements. They do this by tracking visitors across websites.