This Christmas, Love is Enough

It was a joy to spend time with this amazing group of young carers, to see their incredible talents, energy and love. And our launch yesterday was a fabulous chance to highlight the challenges facing young carers and the support available for them – with great coverage on BBC Breakfast, the Today Programme, Radio 2, ITV News and much more.

I hope you’ll download the song and enjoy it this Christmas, taking some time to think about this amazing group of people who look after their loved ones from such an early age.

All the money raised will go to Carers Trust and Bath Philharmonia. Buying and downloading the song from iTunes or Amazon, instead of just streaming it, will help boost us up the charts and raise more money for these great causes – but of course it is available on Spotify and all other streaming sites.