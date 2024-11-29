This Christmas, Love is Enough
When I sang ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ in my local church, age 13, neither I nor my brothers nor my mum fully appreciated how much our lives were all about to change.
For mum’s cancer was getting worse and I was becoming a young carer. The next two-and-a-half years before my mum eventually died were extremely tough, but they were also full of love.
So I am delighted to team up with the Bath Philharmonia’s Young Carers’ Choir on a brand new, original charity Christmas single in support of Carers Trust and Bath Philharmonia.
Written by six young carers and former young carers, ‘Love is Enough’ is a tribute to the caring responsibilities of young carers and the bond they share with the people they care for. When I heard the opening lyrics, they really hit home:
“Every second we have left is worth a thousand others.”
It was a joy to spend time with this amazing group of young carers, to see their incredible talents, energy and love. And our launch yesterday was a fabulous chance to highlight the challenges facing young carers and the support available for them – with great coverage on BBC Breakfast, the Today Programme, Radio 2, ITV News and much more.
I hope you’ll download the song and enjoy it this Christmas, taking some time to think about this amazing group of people who look after their loved ones from such an early age.
All the money raised will go to Carers Trust and Bath Philharmonia. Buying and downloading the song from iTunes or Amazon, instead of just streaming it, will help boost us up the charts and raise more money for these great causes – but of course it is available on Spotify and all other streaming sites.
This time of year is tough for all carers, particularly young ones. Let's put them in the spotlight.
Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Ed
If you are a young carer and need support, or if you know someone who is a young carer and needs support, please visit www.carers.org, and enter your postcode in the Get Support search engine to find support in your area.