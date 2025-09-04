Making the UK-EU Reset Count
Nearly five years on, the Conservatives’ botched Brexit deal continues to hold back British people, our businesses and our economy. Mountains of red tape still stand between UK companies and their European customers, stifling growth and fraying vital ties with our closest neighbours.
At May’s ‘Reset Summit’ with the EU, the Labour Government took some positive, but limited, steps toward repairing this damage. Making progress on new agreements and frameworks for defence and security cooperation was welcome.
But genuine ambition to rebuild our economic and security partnership remains lacking. This ambition is urgently needed as we face a hostile, imperial Putin and an unpredictable Trump on the world stage.
Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to go further and faster. That means pushing Labour to drop its red lines and commit to a new, bespoke UK-EU Customs Union by 2030 - unlocking growth, security, and opportunity for the British people.
Today, our members have passed policy calling on the Government to:
- Immediately open talks on a bespoke UK-EU Customs Union to reduce barriers and support exporters.
- Move rapidly to agree a Youth Mobility Scheme with the EU, expanding reciprocal opportunities for young people.
- Secure UK association with key EU regulatory agencies such as the European Chemicals Agency, Aviation Safety Agency, and Medicines Agency.
- Provide certainty and a clear timeline for implementing the new Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) framework agreement.
- Confirm the UK’s associate membership of the European Defence Agency and deepen engagement with Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) projects.
- Expand defence-industrial cooperation between the UK, EU member states, NATO, and the Joint Expeditionary Force.
The Conservatives broke Britain’s links with Europe and left our economy weaker. The Labour Government’s timidity is failing to make the progress needed to repair Britain’s relationship with our closest neighbours.
Liberal Democrats will keep pushing for a new UK-EU Customs Union and closer cooperation. The UK’s security and prosperity is tied to Europe’s. It’s time to make the Reset Summit count.