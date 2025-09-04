Making the UK-EU Reset Count

Nearly five years on, the Conservatives’ botched Brexit deal continues to hold back British people, our businesses and our economy. Mountains of red tape still stand between UK companies and their European customers, stifling growth and fraying vital ties with our closest neighbours.

At May’s ‘Reset Summit’ with the EU, the Labour Government took some positive, but limited, steps toward repairing this damage. Making progress on new agreements and frameworks for defence and security cooperation was welcome.

But genuine ambition to rebuild our economic and security partnership remains lacking. This ambition is urgently needed as we face a hostile, imperial Putin and an unpredictable Trump on the world stage.

Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to go further and faster. That means pushing Labour to drop its red lines and commit to a new, bespoke UK-EU Customs Union by 2030 - unlocking growth, security, and opportunity for the British people.

Today, our members have passed policy calling on the Government to: