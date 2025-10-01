For Everyone

Marie Goldman marks the start of Black History Month 2025

MG
by Marie Goldman
1 Oct 2025
Cartoon black men and women on a stylised red, green and black background with the text Black History Month 2025

This year’s theme, ‘Standing Firm in Power and Pride’, speaks to a long and ongoing history of courage, resilience and leadership - of driving change in the face of injustice - and to the pride, purpose, and strength found in Black communities around the world. 

We owe an enormous debt to the Black British community. From the Windrush generation’s foundational role in building the NHS to the countless trailblazers who pushed boundaries in politics, the arts, science, and activism, their legacy is woven into the fabric of this country.

Yet, the work is far from done. Too many people still face daily injustices, from racism and hate speech to unequal opportunities and barriers that prevent full participation in society. Prejudice continues to harm lives, communities, and trust. We must acknowledge that reality and act to change it.

I am proud that the Liberal Democrats are committed to standing firm in this fight. We reject racism in all its forms and are determined to drive meaningful change.

That is why we remain stalwart in our commitment to:

  • Fully implementing the Windrush Lessons Learned Review and ensuring Windrush victims receive the justice and compensation they deserve
  • Tackling inequalities in health, education, justice, and economic opportunity, especially where Black and minority ethnic communities are most affected, through a comprehensive Race Equality Strategy
  • Promoting diversity and representation in public institutions, workplaces, and communities - not as a token gesture, but by ensuring real access to power

This Black History Month, as we honour the pioneers, the activists, the unsung heroes, and the next generation, our message is clear: We stand with you. We will stand firm in your power and pride, and we will continue working for a more just, equal, and inclusive Britain.

Marie Goldman is the Liberal Democrat MP for Chelmsford. She currently undertakes the role of Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Women and Equalities. 

 

 

 

