LD
by Liberal Democrats
15 Sep 2024
Everyone deserves the chance to enjoy open green spaces, clean blue rivers, and the stunning beauty of Britain’s coast. These natural treasures are not just scenic; they are vital to preserving the ecosystem of many of the nation's favourite animals.  

Yet, despite the importance of these landscapes, the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. Years of neglect and inaction from the Conservative government to meet their environmental pledges have left our green spaces and waterways in a precarious position.

Today the Liberal Democrats have laid out a bold and ambitious plan to restore the UK’s natural environment and ensure that everyone can access a clean, healthy, and thriving green space:

  • Create at least three new National Nature Parks to the existing 10 National Parks in England.
  • Provide the National Parks budget with an additional £50m a year to support new and existing National Parks to become National Nature Parks.
  • Ensure any new National Park has a clear duty to manage protected areas for nature’s restoration.
  • Launch a consultation to determine which new areas should become National Nature Parks, giving natural landscapes priority for the shortlist.
  • Establish new walking routes, including routes through National Parks and ensure local authorities can maintain existing walking routes.
Read our new policy in full

The time to act is now. By embracing this plan, we can turn the tide, restoring the UK's natural environment to its former glory for everyone.

 

 

 

