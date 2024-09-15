National Nature Parks

Everyone deserves the chance to enjoy open green spaces, clean blue rivers, and the stunning beauty of Britain’s coast. These natural treasures are not just scenic; they are vital to preserving the ecosystem of many of the nation's favourite animals.

Yet, despite the importance of these landscapes, the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. Years of neglect and inaction from the Conservative government to meet their environmental pledges have left our green spaces and waterways in a precarious position.

Today the Liberal Democrats have laid out a bold and ambitious plan to restore the UK’s natural environment and ensure that everyone can access a clean, healthy, and thriving green space: