New Liberal Democrat members of the House of Lords

Shaffaq then became a youth worker, Shaffaq dedicated himself to creating pathways for disadvantaged young people to access work and education opportunities.

His hands-on experience with local challenges inspired him to become a councillor for the Liberal Democrats in Sheffield in 2004, where he focused on building a more inclusive and supportive community. He became leader of the Liberal Democrat group on the council in 2011 – a role he still holds today. He was awarded an MBE for his political service in 2015.

In 2019 Shaffaq was elected to represent Yorkshire and the Humber in the European Parliament. In this role, he passionately advocated for women' s rights, environmental sustainability, human rights and civil liberties.

In 2021-22, he chaired a Carers Commission, established by Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey, which took evidence from experts, campaigners and carers themselves to develop new policies to support paid and unpaid carers.