Liberal Democrats recognised in New Year Honours

Stephen Gosling CBE

Stephen Gosling was an outstanding business leader and is a leading advocate for a fairer political system.

Stephen’s commercial life was in Adams Aviation Supply Co Ltd, rising over nearly 40 years to become Chief Executive for 8 years before selling the firm. Since leaving Adams Stephen has devoted his time and energy entirely towards voluntary activity.

As Chair of the Liberal Democrats Business Network, Stephen has aided fundraising and helped ensured our party listens to business leaders and entrepreneurs, allowing us to craft the liberal policies needed to let everyone prosper. Stephen has personally engaged with hundreds of business leaders, often from those smaller businesses that struggle to be heard.