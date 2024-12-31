Liberal Democrats recognised in New Year Honours
Five Liberal Democrats have been recognised in the 2025 New Year Honours List for their outstanding contributions to public life.
Stephen Gosling CBE
Stephen Gosling was an outstanding business leader and is a leading advocate for a fairer political system.
Stephen’s commercial life was in Adams Aviation Supply Co Ltd, rising over nearly 40 years to become Chief Executive for 8 years before selling the firm. Since leaving Adams Stephen has devoted his time and energy entirely towards voluntary activity.
As Chair of the Liberal Democrats Business Network, Stephen has aided fundraising and helped ensured our party listens to business leaders and entrepreneurs, allowing us to craft the liberal policies needed to let everyone prosper. Stephen has personally engaged with hundreds of business leaders, often from those smaller businesses that struggle to be heard.
Stephen was also, until recently, a Commissioner on the UK Trade and Business Commission, which considers, researches and recommends solutions to the barriers to trade and growth for the UK’s businesses and consumers.
He is also a leading advocate for a fairer political system. As Vice Chair of Unlock Democracy, Stephen campaigns for a new constitution and a fairer voting system. In this role, he has been part of the team that grew the organisation and improved diversity of the board. As a recent addition to the board of Make Votes Matter he's helping to grow the momentum for substantive, proportional electoral reform.
Stephen’s CBE today recognises his long term voluntary commitment and service. Congratulations Stephen!
Janet Grauberg OBE
Janet Grauberg has devoted herself to improving the lives of children and young people, and to more than 20 years of voluntary service in her community. She combines care for others with a great intellectual ability, a huge appetite for hard work and a willingness to roll up her sleeves and get stuck in.
Janet’s professional career has included senior roles in the Department of Education and children’s charities. She was a councillor for Kilburn ward, Camden including spending two years as the Lead Member for Resources, and two years as Lead Member for Children and Young People.
Until December 2024, Janet was vice chair of governors at H3 Federation, which oversees three local schools: Harmood School, a special school that focus on children with social, emotional and mental health needs, Heath School, a school with places for students permanently excluded or 'managed moved' from mainstream schools or other settings, and Haverstock School, a mixed secondary school.
At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Janet helped to set up the West Hampstead Community Food Hub, she continues to play an active role, volunteering regularly at the Sidings Community Centre. She is Chair of WHAT (West Hampstead Amenity and Transport), and once again, Janet is willing to up her sleeves, recently donning a yellow-hi viz jacket to help divert traffic when WHAT organised a one-day temporary pedestrianisation of the local high street.
Congratulations Janet on your OBE!
Hina Bokhari AM OBE
Hina Bokhari was first elected to the London Assembly for the Liberal Democrats in 2021. Since May 2024, she has led the Liberal Democrat Group on the Assembly becoming the first ethnic minority woman to lead a Group on the Assembly. She had previously been one of the first Muslim women elected to the Assembly.
Before entering politics, Hina taught for 20 years in some of London’s most deprived areas and founded two charities to help young people.
Hina's OBE recognises her work as a champion for diversity, equality and diversity. She's made an extraordinary impact through her work with young people and leadership in inter-faith relations.
Jeremy Hargreaves MBE
For over 20 years, Jeremy Hargreaves has been at the heart of Liberal Democrat policymaking, devoting thousands of hours of his time as a volunteer to crafting liberal solutions to the big problems in our country.
Jeremy has held senior positions in the party’s highest policy-making and strategy-setting bodies. He has been a member of the Federal Policy Committee since 2001, spending 16 years as its Vice Chair. He has also served on the Federal Board since 2017, and has been its Vice Chair since 2020.
His hands-on work developing the party’s public service policies around the concept of people-focused services which improve quality of life is demonstrated in particular through chairing the Liberal Democrat Policy Working Group on Quality of Life (2009-2011) and the Policy Working Group on Public Services (2013-14).
Jeremy has been instrumental in improving the diversity of people involved in policy-making - in particular by reforming the way policy groups are advertised and selected. He enhanced the involvement of the wider party membership in policy-making - for example by driving the use of an online Policy Lab model to consult members on policy during the Covid lockdowns.
Jeremy has contributed thousands of hours of his time in these roles, all unpaid. Congratulations on his well-deserved MBE.
Cllr Gareth Ratcliffe MBE
Gareth Ratcliffe‘s dedication to his community in Hay on Wye is inspiring.
Gareth Ratcliffe‘s work as Deputy Chair of the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority has made a positive impact on the lives of so many people by helping improve access to nature and the countryside in Bannau Brycheniog.
Congratulations Gareth on your well-deserved MBE.
Cllr Mohammad Fayyaz
Mohammad Fayyaz is a true champion for the community in Chesham, serving on both Chesham Town Council and Buckinghamshire Council.
Through his unwavering dedication and hard work, he has made a lasting impact. Mohammad has been awarded a BEM in the New Year Honours.