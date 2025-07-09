Our five principles for SEND reform

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey and Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson have written to Keir Starmer setting out five principles for SEND reform, and offering to work on a cross-party basis with the government to ensure the reforms deliver for children with SEND and their families.

The five principles include maintaining the right to SEND assessments for children, boosting special school capacity, improving early identification and cutting waiting lists. The Liberal Democrats are also calling for more support for local authorities to provide SEND services and better training for school staff.

The full letter can be found below:

Dear Prime Minister,

We are writing to you regarding the recent reporting on your Government’s forthcoming reform of the special education needs and disabilities (SEND) system.

Let us be clear: after years of Conservative neglect, the SEND system needs fundamental change. Your commitment to reform is welcome.

For too long, a broken system has forced children and families to fight long battles to get the support they need. Outcomes for those children haven’t improved while council deficits have ballooned, leaving many on the brink.

Change is sorely needed. But this reform must be honest, ambitious, and must have children at its heart. It cannot see children’s rights rolled back.

Many parents are deeply worried that the forthcoming reforms will leave their children worse

off, with an erosion of the rights that underpin the support they need. The lack of clarity from your Government is leading to worry and confusion, with constant conflicting reports on what exactly is being considered. SEND families are being deprived of the certainty they need to live their lives.

Those families have waited too long for a system that works. We need to get this right.

We are writing to outline five fundamental principles, which we believe should underpin the coming reform.

Our five principles and priorities for SEND reform are as follows:

Putting children and families first Children’s rights to SEND assessment and support must be maintained and the voices of children and young people with SEND and of their families and carers must be at the centre of the reform process. Boosting specialist capacity and improving mainstream provision Capacity in state special provision must be increased, alongside improvements to inclusive mainstream provision, with investment in both new school buildings and staff training. Supporting local government Local authorities must be supported better to fund SEND services, including through: The extension of the profit cap in children’s social care to private SEND provision, where many of the same private equity backed companies are active, and National government funding to support any child whose assessed needs exceed a specific cost. Early identification and shorter waiting lists Early identification and intervention must be improved, with waiting times for diagnosis, support and therapies cut. Fair funding The SEND funding system must properly incentivise schools both to accept SEND pupils and to train their staff in best practice for integrated teaching and pastoral care.

We would welcome the chance to discuss these principles and priorities with you further. Together with our Liberal Democrat colleagues, we are eager to work with you on a cross-party basis, to make sure that the forthcoming reforms truly deliver for children with SEND and for their families.

Yours sincerely,



Ed Davey

Munira Wilson