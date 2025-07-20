Our plan to halve energy bills by 2035

Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch are peddling the myth that it’s the fault of renewable power. They say the reason energy bills are so high is that we’re investing too much in solar panels and wind turbines, and if we just stopped that investment – and relied more on oil and gas instead – then bills would magically come down.

That’s rubbish. What’s caused energy bills to soar in recent years isn’t renewables; it’s fossil fuels. The prices of oil and gas rose sharply when Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, and we’ve all felt the impact in our bills.

But Farage and Badenoch are right about one thing: we are paying too much for renewable energy – just not for the reasons they claim.