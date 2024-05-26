Our plan to recruit 8,000 more GPs
Last year there were 61 million GP appointments delayed for over two weeks or more.
The Conservative government has failed our NHS and patients are paying the price.
The Liberal Democrats have a five-year plan to give patients a legal right to a GP appointment within a week, or 24 hours if urgent.
Ed Davey said:
“Patients are bearing the brunt of this failure with millions forced to wait in pain for weeks just to get a GP appointment. It is an unacceptable situation and one that is only getting worse after years of Conservative chaos and neglect.
“The Liberal Democrats would give people a legal right to see a GP in a week or 24 hours if in urgent need, so people aren’t ever left struggling to get an appointment. This is at the heart of our offer to voters at this election and our plan to fix the health and care crisis."
What is the Liberal Democrats plan to fix the GP crisis?
The Liberal Democrat's 5-year plan gives patients the legal right to see a GP within a week or 24 hours if needed urgently, this will be achieved by implementing a universal 24/7 GP booking system.
The plan will also free up GP appointment time by giving more prescribing rights and public health advisory services to qualified pharmacists, nurse practitioners and paramedics.
The number of GPs available will be increased to 8,000, half by boosting recruitment, including more opportunities for junior doctors and increasing training facilities.
The other half will be from incentivising more experienced GPs and nurses who’ve left the NHS to return.
This Conservative government has decimated local health services and brought the NHS to its knees. It’s time for change. Back our GP Guarantee today.
A GP guarantee
Back our plan make sure people can see their GP within a week, or within 24 hours if in urgent need.