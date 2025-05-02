Overtaking the Conservatives

Our results are a real sign of hope. Across the country, local Liberal Democrat champions will be getting to work, delivering for local communities and championing our liberal values.

But we cannot ignore the other big news of these elections - Nigel Farage and Reform, with big money behind them, making huge gains from both Labour and the Conservatives.

We know the threat Reform poses – to our communities, our democracy and our precious liberal values. We know where their divisive, destructive brand of politics could lead.

As Ed Davey said in Oxfordshire yesterday - the Liberal Democrats are the antidote to Reform, and we must continue to take a stand.

Over the past two days, we've seen a surge in new members joining the party - people worried about the rise of divisive populist politicians like Donald Trump and Nigel Farage, and who know that it will be the Liberal Democrats standing up for true British values.

Please share Ed's message to help reach more people:

Congratulations to all those elected - we can’t wait to see what you’ll achieve in office.

A massive thank you to everyone who stood as a candidate but didn't quite make it this time - you can be incredibly proud of being our liberal voice in your local area. A particular mention to Mike Ross and the team in Hull and East Yorkshire who took the fight to Reform and came second in the mayoral race there - you fought a fantastic campaign, thank you for standing up for our values.

Thank you also to everyone who supported our campaign, volunteering, donating, voting or helping in any other way - we couldn’t have done it without you.