Overtaking the Conservatives

Yesterday saw results announced from Thursday's local elections in areas across England - with millions of people putting their faith in the Liberal Democrats, putting us in second place, ahead of both the Conservatives and Labour for the first time in local elections.
Liberal Democrats elected 370 councillors, gaining 163.
The Liberal Democrats now control more councils than the Conservatives, and Ed Davey has set us the mission to overtake them at the next General Election too.
Here’s a rundown of our outstanding results 🔽
We now control more councils across the UK than the Conservatives.
Cambridgeshire: Elected 31 councillors with 11 gains. Gain from No Overall Control.
Oxfordshire: Elected 36 councillors with 12 gains. Gain from No Overall Control.
Shropshire: Elected 42 councillors with 29 gains. Gain from the Conservatives.
We also beat the Conservatives to become the largest party in:
Devon: Elected 27 councillors with 18 gains. From Conservative control to No Overall Control.
Gloucestershire: Elected 27 councillors with 11 gains. Remains in No Overal Control, Lib Dems one seat short of a majority.
Hertfordshire: Elected 31 councillors with 8 gains. From Conservative control to No Overall Control.
Wiltshire: Elected 43 councillors with 16 gains. From Conservative control to No Overall Control.
Buckinghamshire: Elected 27 councillors with 19 gains.
Cornwall: Elected 26 councillors with 13 gains.
County Durham: Elected 14 councillors with 1 gain.
Kent: Elected 12 councillors with 6 gains.
Warwickshire: Elected 14 councillors with 9 gains.
We also elected councillors in:
Derbyshire: Elected 3 councillors.
Lancashire: Elected 5 councillors with 3 gains.
Leicestershire: Elected 11 councillors with 2 gains.
Lincolnshire: Elected 5 councillors with 2 gains.
North Northamptonshire: Elected 1 councillor, our first on this council.
Northumberland: Elected 3 councillors.
West Northamptonshire: Elected 6 councillors with 2 gains.
Worcestershire: Elected 6 councillors with 2 gains.
The Liberal Democrats now control more councils than the Conservatives for the first time ever
These results mark our 7th set of gains in a row - our best ever winning streak at local elections
This is the first time in history that the Liberal Democrats have beaten both the Conservatives and Labour at the same local elections
We are on track to overtake the Conservatives at the next General Election
Our results are a real sign of hope. Across the country, local Liberal Democrat champions will be getting to work, delivering for local communities and championing our liberal values.
But we cannot ignore the other big news of these elections - Nigel Farage and Reform, with big money behind them, making huge gains from both Labour and the Conservatives.
We know the threat Reform poses – to our communities, our democracy and our precious liberal values. We know where their divisive, destructive brand of politics could lead.
As Ed Davey said in Oxfordshire yesterday - the Liberal Democrats are the antidote to Reform, and we must continue to take a stand.
Over the past two days, we've seen a surge in new members joining the party - people worried about the rise of divisive populist politicians like Donald Trump and Nigel Farage, and who know that it will be the Liberal Democrats standing up for true British values.
Please share Ed's message to help reach more people:
Congratulations to all those elected - we can’t wait to see what you’ll achieve in office.
A massive thank you to everyone who stood as a candidate but didn't quite make it this time - you can be incredibly proud of being our liberal voice in your local area. A particular mention to Mike Ross and the team in Hull and East Yorkshire who took the fight to Reform and came second in the mayoral race there - you fought a fantastic campaign, thank you for standing up for our values.
Thank you also to everyone who supported our campaign, volunteering, donating, voting or helping in any other way - we couldn’t have done it without you.
The Liberal Democrats continue to go from strength to strength. But the journey to transform the country is a long one - we need to keep on winning!
