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Preserving Trial by Jury

JBF
by Jess Brown-Fuller
14 Mar 2026
Lady Justice statue

The right to a trial by jury has been a cornerstone of our democracy for over 800 years.

But today, that fundamental right is under threat.

The former Conservative Government left our criminal justice system in a state of total dysfunction. Now, the Labour Government is taking a sledgehammer to the principle of jury trials instead of tackling the real problem: inefficiency. Their proposal to replace juries with judge-only trials for many offences is a short-sighted mistake that risks permanently damaging public trust in our courts.

Liberal Democrats are standing up to protect trial by jury. 

Today, our members passed a clear plan to tackle the court backlogs without scrapping juries:

  • Protect the Right to a Jury: Immediately abandon plans to expand judge-only trials and preserve the right to a jury. 
     
  • Boost Court Productivity: Implement an evidence-based strategy to reduce backlogs, including a "two trials a day" model in courtrooms across the country - a system proven during the pandemic to increase court productivity.
     
  • Fix Broken Infrastructure: Cancel planned real-terms cuts to the justice budget and invest in repairing underused court buildings so they can be used effectively.
     
  • Renegotiate Court Contracts: Tackle the failures in private contracts, such as prisoner transport, which currently cause 1 in 4 trials to be cancelled or delayed at the last minute.
     
  • Prioritise Victims: Deliver a system where victims aren't left in limbo for years, ensuring evidence remains fresh and cases don't collapse due to unnecessary delays.
Read our new policy in full

By focusing on common-sense efficiencies - like making better use of underused buildings and addressing the 20% drop in court productivity seen since 2016 - we can deliver the swift justice victims deserve while keeping our most sacred legal protections intact.

Trial by jury works. 6 in 10 people express confidence in jury verdicts, compared to just 4 in 10 for the court system more generally. Removing juries won't just fail to clear the backlog; it will alienate the public from the justice system itself.

 

 

 

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