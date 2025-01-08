Protecting children from sexual abuse

No child should ever have to experience sexual abuse. These are horrifying crimes that cause so much harm to the children who are victims.



We need urgent action to stop child sexual abuse in all its forms. That means ensuring that perpetrators face the full force of the law, while steps are taken to make sure these sorts of crimes can’t keep happening in the future.



Liberal Democrats will support whatever works best to bring that change forward. If another inquiry will make that happen, of course we’ll support it.



But we should not forget that a seven year long inquiry into child sexual abuse - chaired by Professor Alexis Jay - has already happened, which brought forward 20 recommendations to better protect children in the future. The previous Conservative government sat on their hands and failed to make any progress at implementing these.



The Conservatives’ inaction was shameful - and it’s disgraceful that they are now choosing to use the victims of this scandal as a political football.

Now, the Conservatives have tabled a motion blocking the Children’s Wellbeing Bill that they’re saying would secure a national inquiry for victims of child sexual abuse - but that just isn’t true.