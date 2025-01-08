Protecting children from sexual abuse
No child should ever have to experience sexual abuse. These are horrifying crimes that cause so much harm to the children who are victims.
We need urgent action to stop child sexual abuse in all its forms. That means ensuring that perpetrators face the full force of the law, while steps are taken to make sure these sorts of crimes can’t keep happening in the future.
Liberal Democrats will support whatever works best to bring that change forward. If another inquiry will make that happen, of course we’ll support it.
But we should not forget that a seven year long inquiry into child sexual abuse - chaired by Professor Alexis Jay - has already happened, which brought forward 20 recommendations to better protect children in the future. The previous Conservative government sat on their hands and failed to make any progress at implementing these.
The Conservatives’ inaction was shameful - and it’s disgraceful that they are now choosing to use the victims of this scandal as a political football.
Now, the Conservatives have tabled a motion blocking the Children’s Wellbeing Bill that they’re saying would secure a national inquiry for victims of child sexual abuse - but that just isn’t true.
Ultimately, voting for their motion would have only one result - killing the Children’s Wellbeing Bill altogether. That Bill includes many important measures relating to child protection and safeguarding which we have long been calling for.
So we did not support the Conservatives’ motion which - rather than introduce an inquiry - would prevent the passage of important child safeguarding measures. Instead, Liberal Democrats are laying an amendment to the Bill at committee stage calling on the recommendations to be enacted in full.
This is proper opposition, not cheap politicking. Our amendments will seek to strengthen, not wreck the Bill.
Liberal Democrats will be using every opportunity we have to push for real action to tackle the child sexual abuse scandal, including by implementing the 20 Jay recommendations as quickly as possible.
And we will keep up the pressure to make sure the government doesn’t drag its heels - so that the action needed to make our communities safe for girls and all children finally happens.
Munira Wilson MP is the Liberal Democrats Spokesperson for Education, Children and Families