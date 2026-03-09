Protecting Children Online

Tech companies have for far too long treated children as data to be mined rather than young people to be protected. They have let harmful content roam free on their sites from perpetuating negative body image to amplifying extreme and violent content. They have built addictive algorithms designed to keep children endlessly doom-scrolling at the expense of their mental health.

The Government’s response to this has been disappointing. Rather than taking firm action, they are giving themselves the power to potentially act later, instead of implementing the sensible policies we have long called for. This includes failing to fully implement our proposal to immediately raise the age of data consent to 16, which would ban social media giants from harvesting children’s data to feed them addictive, algorithmically generated content.

We also have serious concerns about how much power this Bill puts into the hands of just one person. As it stands, a single government minister could decide which social media platforms to ban using secondary legislation, which bypasses full parliamentary scrutiny. We raised the very real concern that a future government of any political stripe could use these sweeping powers to control or categorise platforms without proper oversight.

For the campaigners, charities, and thousands of parents crying out for change, the Government’s plan simply isn't good enough.