Protecting Human Rights

The European Convention on Human Rights protects British people’s rights and freedoms.

The convention has strong British roots, counting Winston Churchill as a key architect and the UK as the first country to formally ratify it.

Yet the Conservatives are putting these protections and our global reputation on the line.

The only country to have left the convention is Russia. But Conservatives like Suella Braverman are pushing for us to join the rogue state. Their failed ideological approach risks undermining the Good Friday agreement and further undermining our relationship with our European neighbours.

Liberal Democrats have always led the way in working to protect human rights laws from Conservative attacks, and we’re not backing down this time.

Today, Liberal Democrat members have passed a new policy calling on the Government to unequivocally commit to staying in the European Convention on Human Rights, and to ensure that all UK legislation is compliant with the Convention.

We will continue to protect the rights of vulnerable people in the UK and around the world against these deplorable Conservative attacks.