Protecting the Rights of Hong Kongers

LT
by Luke Taylor
22 Sep 2025
Photo of a Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protest

Hong Kongers living in the UK, and across the world, face an increasingly robust and alarming campaign of transnational repression directed by Beijing. 

From bounties placed on the heads of Hong Kongers living here, to efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to establish a ‘super embassy’ in the heart of London, these threats are very real and growing.

Yet the Labour Government risks repeating the mistakes of the Conservatives by failing to take the threat posed by China seriously enough. It is vital that we stand firmly with Hong Kongers and pro-democracy Chinese activists, making clear to Beijing that their extraterritorial intimidation will not be tolerated.

Liberal Democrats have always championed the rights of Hong Kongers.

Today our members passed new policy, calling for stronger, clearer support for Hong Kongers - both for those already in the UK and those considering the British National Overseas pathway:

  • Implement targeted sanctions against officials responsible for bounties on pro-democracy activists in the UK.
     
  • Retain the 5-year settlement pathway for all BNO visa holders.
     
  • Block the application for the Chinese ‘mega embassy’ in London.
     
  • Establish a dedicated Police hotline for reporting incidents of political intimidation, and reaffirm that bounty hunting is illegal in the UK.
     
  • Place all Chinese Communist Party and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region officials, plus CCP-linked organisations, on the ‘enhanced tier’ of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme.
     
  • Appoint a Home Office Departmental Tsar for the protection of pro-democracy activists.
The threat to Hong Kongers and pro-democracy activists is real and growing. The Government must learn from the failures of the past and act decisively to protect our values, support the brave individuals seeking refuge here, and resist Beijing’s transnational intimidation.

 

Image: Studio Incendo, CC BY 2.0

 

 

 

