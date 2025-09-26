Remembering Menzies Campbell

It is with great sadness that we have announced the death of our dear friend and former leader, Menzies Campbell.



With a parliamentary career spanning five decades, Ming was a dedicated public servant, a tireless champion for Fife, St Andrews and the UK, and a true Liberal giant.

He was the Liberal Democrat spokesperson on foreign affairs when the world changed on 9/11, and his principled leadership opposing the Iraq War was a mark of his morality, courage and wisdom. He spoke up for what was right, even when it was hard.



Our thoughts are with all who loved him.



Here are some of the tributes that have been paid to Ming from across the party: