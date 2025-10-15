Remembering Ming

Ed Davey’s tribute to Ming Campbell in the House of Commons on 14th October 2025



I want to let the House into a secret about Ming Campbell: he was obsessed with sport. As you might expect from someone who was the captain of the Scottish men’s team at the Commonwealth Games.

I remember Ming talking about how he had been captivated by the 1948 London Olympics at the age of seven – listening to it with his mother. And how he’d decided back then that he wanted to run at a future Olympics.

It’s a dream so many young boys and girls have had at one point or another. But Ming, thanks to his determination, drive and work ethic, actually made it happen. He represented our country at the Tokyo Games in 1964.

For a man once known as the Flying Scotsman, who set a new British 100 metres record at 10.2 seconds, and who was probably the fastest person ever elected to this House – Ming was never one to brag about his sporting accomplishments.

In fact, he was such a gentleman – so averse to boastfulness – that it could be hard to get him to talk about them at all.

I remember when Wayne Rooney broke a metatarsal in his foot ahead of the 2006 World Cup. Ming had told us a story about how he had suffered an injury before the 1964 Olympic Games and how hard he’d worked to overcome it.

We were all begging him to go on the radio and tell that story and encourage Wayne Rooney – a rare chance for the Liberal Democrat Leader to break into the biggest sports story of the day – but Ming wouldn’t do it.

I have to admit it was frustrating at the time, but it was also a mark of why he was so respected and admired. That level of modesty is rare in anyone – especially in a politician. But those of us who knew Ming knew that it was simply the kind of man that he was.

It says a lot about Ming’s many and varied accomplishments that his extraordinary sporting achievements – being Britain’s fastest man and representing his country at the Olympics – won’t be what he is most remembered for.

Nor will he be most remembered for his law career – though he excelled at that too. He was even offered the chance to become a judge on Scotland’s High Court in 1996. But he turned it down because by then – as he put it – politics had got in his blood.

And so, what Ming will most be remembered for is his enormous contribution to British politics. A parliamentary career spanning five decades, including 28 years representing North East Fife.