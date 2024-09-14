Restoring links with Europe for young people

Liberal Democrats want to fix our broken relationship with Europe. Giving young people the opportunity to live, study and work in Europe is a vital first step.

The former Conservative Government’s botched deal with the EU has been a disaster for young people. And the new Labour Government has repeatedly ruled out key steps to rebuilding our relationship with Europe such as joining Erasmus.

For young people, studying, living, and working abroad in EU countries has become harder and more expensive. Even something as simple as a holiday now comes with the burden of soaring roaming charges and frustrating border delays on both sides of the Channel.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Liberal Democrats want to tear down red tape, bring down roaming charges and reduce delays at the border.

The UK already has a Youth Mobility Scheme with Japan, South Korea and Australia. Expanding the scheme to include the EU would give young people from the UK greater opportunities and boost the UK economy, especially the hospitality sector.

Our new policy, passed today, would restore vital links with Europe for young people and cut red tape for people travelling to EU countries:

Opening negotiations with the EU to extend the Youth Mobility Scheme on a reciprocal basis to EU countries, including increasing the age limit from 30 to 35.

Expanding opportunities for young people to study, teach and volunteer abroad by returning to the Erasmus Plus programme as an associated country.

Taking action on excessive roaming charges - opening discussions with the EU, and opening a consultation on UK phone company charges , including the possibility of abolishing them.

Taking steps to negotiate passport and visa-free school trips between UK and EU member states, on a reciprocal basis.

Opening discussions with the EU to reach a reciprocal exemption from electronic travel authorisation schemes to reduce delays and costs for holiday-makers.