Restoring the UK’s Reputation on the World Stage

The former Conservative Government’s reckless decision to slash the UK’s international development budget has caused harm far beyond our borders. It has damaged our country’s proud reputation as a global leader in humanitarian aid and left vulnerable people without crucial support.

The consequences of this decision are devastating: thousands of preventable deaths among the world’s most vulnerable populations, from conflict zones to areas struck by natural disasters. The UK, once a beacon of hope for countries in crisis, is no longer able to match the generosity of its people in times of need.

The Liberal Democrats have always believed in a strong, compassionate, and outward-looking Britain. That’s why we are the only party committed to reversing this cruel aid cut and restoring our country’s place on the world stage. We will bring back international development spending to 0.7% of national income, ensuring the UK once again leads the way in saving lives and reducing poverty worldwide.

The gap left by the UK’s retreat from international development is being filled by powers like China and Russia, who are using their aid budgets to further their own geopolitical interests. These countries are not stepping in out of compassion—they are exploiting our absence to gain influence and push their own agendas, often at the expense of global stability and human rights.

The Liberal Democrats have a clear, forward-looking plan to reverse the damage done by the Conservatives and restore the UK’s leadership on the world stage. Here’s how we’ll do it: