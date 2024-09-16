Restoring the UK’s Reputation on the World Stage
The former Conservative Government’s reckless decision to slash the UK’s international development budget has caused harm far beyond our borders. It has damaged our country’s proud reputation as a global leader in humanitarian aid and left vulnerable people without crucial support.
The consequences of this decision are devastating: thousands of preventable deaths among the world’s most vulnerable populations, from conflict zones to areas struck by natural disasters. The UK, once a beacon of hope for countries in crisis, is no longer able to match the generosity of its people in times of need.
The Liberal Democrats have always believed in a strong, compassionate, and outward-looking Britain. That’s why we are the only party committed to reversing this cruel aid cut and restoring our country’s place on the world stage. We will bring back international development spending to 0.7% of national income, ensuring the UK once again leads the way in saving lives and reducing poverty worldwide.
The gap left by the UK’s retreat from international development is being filled by powers like China and Russia, who are using their aid budgets to further their own geopolitical interests. These countries are not stepping in out of compassion—they are exploiting our absence to gain influence and push their own agendas, often at the expense of global stability and human rights.
The Liberal Democrats have a clear, forward-looking plan to reverse the damage done by the Conservatives and restore the UK’s leadership on the world stage. Here’s how we’ll do it:
- Restore Aid to 0.7% of National Income: Return the UK’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) spending to 0.7% of Gross National Income (GNI), ensuring that our aid efforts are properly funded and can have the maximum impact.
- Establish an Independent Department for International Development: The Conservatives dismantled the independent Department for International Development (DFID), weakening our ability to effectively manage and deliver aid. We would re-establish DFID as a separate department, giving international development the attention and focus it deserves.
- Put Poverty Reduction at the Heart of UK Aid: Ensure that our aid policy is consistent with the rules set out by the OECD/DAC and remains focused on helping the world’s poorest people.
- Champion the Sustainable Development Goals: Ensure that the SDGs are at the core of the UK’s international development policy by creating a dedicated SDG Tsar to oversee their implementation.
- Rebuild the Humanitarian Relief Fund: In the face of increasing global conflicts, such as those in Sudan and Ukraine, and natural disasters caused by climate change, we must be ready to respond quickly and decisively. We would restore the UK’s humanitarian relief fund, ensuring that we are equipped to provide aid wherever and whenever it is needed most.
- Address Global Debt Distress: Many developing countries are struggling with crippling debt, which undermines their ability to invest in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. We must work with international partners to address these challenges and support countries in overcoming debt distress.
The Liberal Democrats are committed to rebuilding the trust and compassion that the UK was once known for. We believe that our country has a responsibility to support those in need, no matter where they are in the world.