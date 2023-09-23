Restoring Trust in Politics

Ever woken up and had an odd feeling of deja vu?

Surely there can’t be yet another Conservative scandal dominating the headlines?

From Suella Braverman to BBC Chair Richard Sharp; from Nadhim Zahawi to Nadine Dorries, it feels like the sleaze and standards scandals never stop.

The promises of "integrity, accountability, and professionalism" made by Rishi Sunak lie in tatters. He refused to stand up for Parliament when Boris Johnson lied to the Commons and the public. He refused to sack his pals Dominic Raab, Nadhim Zahawi and Gavin Williamson until he had no other choice.

The Conservative Party has torn up the standards that should underpin public life in the UK. The very values of integrity and accountability that are fundamental to the functioning of our democracy are being discarded by those in power.

Today, Liberal Democrat members have passed new policy to restore standards in public life and uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity.

Ethics Adviser: The Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests should be truly independent. This means they should have the authority to initiate investigations without requiring the Prime Minister's permission. And Parliament should be granted the power to appoint the adviser if the government fails to do so.

Ministerial Code: Enshrining the code in law to strengthen its provisions and hold Prime Ministers accountable for changes they want to make.

Ex-Prime Ministers: Only allowing former Prime Ministers the £115,000-a-year allowance if they have served in the role for more than a year.

Anti-Sleaze Training: Ensure that Ministers receive annual training to prevent further standards scandals.

Public Appointments: Establish a rigorous and independent process for public appointments like the BBC Chair - involving a Select Committee hearing and vote.

Register of Interests: To enhance transparency, the Ministerial Register of Interests should be brought in line with the House of Commons equivalent register, with more frequent publication.

Rishi Sunak: The Prime Minister should issue a public apology for the Conservative sleaze scandals that have eroded public trust and deliver on his promise of integrity, accountability and professionalism.