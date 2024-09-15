Saving our NHS

The NHS is in crisis.

A crisis that is the legacy of the former Conservative Government. They promised new hospitals but failed to deliver, they oversaw spiralling waiting times - hours for an ambulance, weeks to see a GP, and months for urgent cancer treatment. Now that the Conservatives are out of office, it’s time to fix this mess.

The Liberal Democrats are leading the charge to restore our health and care systems and are calling for this new Government to:

Bring forward a plan to save GP services including increasing the number of full-time equivalent GPs by 8,000 to ensure everyone has the right to see a GP within seven days, or within 24 hours if they urgently need to.

including increasing the number of full-time equivalent GPs by 8,000 to ensure everyone has the right to see a GP within seven days, or within 24 hours if they urgently need to. End DIY dentistry and ‘dental deserts’ by guaranteeing access to an NHS dentist for everyone needing urgent and emergency care , and fixing the broken NHS dental contract to bring dentists back to the NHS from the private sector.

, and fixing the broken NHS dental contract to bring dentists back to the NHS from the private sector. Boost cancer survival rates and introduce a guarantee for 100% of patients to start treatment for cancer within 62 days from urgent referral.

from urgent referral. Increase the Public Health Grant so that local authorities can improve the health of their communities and prevent ill health.

the so that local authorities can improve the health of their communities and prevent ill health. Fix the life-threatening crisis in our ambulance services by ending excessive handover delays and increasing the number of staffed hospital beds.

and increasing the number of staffed hospital beds. Improve early access to mental health services by establishing walk-in mental health hubs for young people in every community and introducing regular mental health check-ups at key points in people’s lives.

by establishing for young people in every community and introducing regular mental health check-ups at key points in people’s lives. Prioritise the proposed bill brought forward in the King’s Speech to finally reform the Mental Health Act.

Implement a ten-year plan to invest in hospitals and the primary care estate to end the scandal of crumbling roofs, dangerous concrete and life-expired buildings.

to end the scandal of crumbling roofs, dangerous concrete and life-expired buildings. Introduce free personal care, a higher Carer’s Minimum Wage, and a workforce plan for social care.

We believe everyone deserves high-quality healthcare, accessible when and where it’s needed and free at the point of use. Our plan will ensure everyone receives the care they need and deserve.