For Everyone

For Members

Join from £15/year

About Us

What we stand for

Our Networks

Scrap the Voter ID Scheme

HM
by Helen Morgan
25 Sep 2023
Building entrance with Polling Station sign.

"Voter ID in England led to racial and disability discrimination"
Guardian

“Tory Voter ID Law 'Disenfranchised More People Than It Protected'”
HuffPost

“Voter ID: General election could face serious description” BBC

“Hundreds of thousands face exclusion over voter ID laws” Guardian

 

These are just a few of the shocking headlines from the past weeks - we should not be facing these issues in a modern democracy.

Being able to vote is a fundamental democratic right. Yet thanks to the Conservatives, it’s now at risk - with millions potentially facing being disenfranchised at the next election. These measures disproportionately impact the young, ethnic minorities and people with disabilities

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was a Cabinet Minister when the voter ID law was introduced, has described Voter ID as an attempt to 'gerrymander' elections in the Conservatives' favour.

At the 2022 elections, there were 13 cases of alleged personation investigated - and no further action was taken in any of those cases. In the 2023 local elections, at least 14,000 voters were turned away from polling stations because of the new rules. Voter ID is like using a sledge hammer to crack a nut.

The Conservatives’ Voter ID scheme will cost £120m over the next decade - a massive waste of taxpayers’ money.

Voter ID must be scrapped. Liberal Democrats are leading the fight against this deeply unfair scheme. 

The Liberal Democrats in both the House of Commons and the Lords consistently led opposition to the introduction of the Voter ID law.

Today Liberal Democrat members backed my Elections (Voter Identification Requirements) Bill, which would scrap the Voter ID scheme and stop this attack on our democracy.

Read the motion in full

 

 

 

More news

This website uses cookies

Like most websites, this site uses cookies. Some are required to make it work, while others are used for statistical or marketing purposes. If you choose not to allow cookies some features may not be available, such as content from other websites. Please read our Cookie Policy for more information.

Essential cookies enable basic functions and are necessary for the website to function properly.
Statistics cookies collect information anonymously. This information helps us to understand how our visitors use our website.
Marketing cookies are used by third parties or publishers to display personalized advertisements. They do this by tracking visitors across websites.