These are just a few of the shocking headlines from the past weeks - we should not be facing these issues in a modern democracy.

Being able to vote is a fundamental democratic right. Yet thanks to the Conservatives, it’s now at risk - with millions potentially facing being disenfranchised at the next election. These measures disproportionately impact the young, ethnic minorities and people with disabilities

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was a Cabinet Minister when the voter ID law was introduced, has described Voter ID as an attempt to 'gerrymander' elections in the Conservatives' favour.

At the 2022 elections, there were 13 cases of alleged personation investigated - and no further action was taken in any of those cases. In the 2023 local elections, at least 14,000 voters were turned away from polling stations because of the new rules. Voter ID is like using a sledge hammer to crack a nut.

The Conservatives’ Voter ID scheme will cost £120m over the next decade - a massive waste of taxpayers’ money.

Voter ID must be scrapped. Liberal Democrats are leading the fight against this deeply unfair scheme.

The Liberal Democrats in both the House of Commons and the Lords consistently led opposition to the introduction of the Voter ID law.

Today Liberal Democrat members backed my Elections (Voter Identification Requirements) Bill, which would scrap the Voter ID scheme and stop this attack on our democracy.