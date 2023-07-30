Standing Up for Equality
Over the years, our party has played a pivotal role in fighting for the equality that everyone deserves.
From Lynne Featherstone’s tireless efforts in getting the Same Sex Marriage Act passed, to Josh Babarinde’s recent campaigning victory that secured a change in the law to see domestic abusers properly identified at sentencing, we have a proud track record of delivering meaningful change. And we have long campaigned on a whole host of other vital issues - whether that’s ending the disproportionate use of Stop and Search or fighting against the Government's planned cuts to support for disabled people and their carers.
I’m determined to continue in this proud tradition as the Liberal Democrats’ Women & Equalities Spokesperson.
Because fighting for equality is fundamental to who we are as liberals. We can’t build a free society until everyone is free - free from prejudice, from barriers, and from fear.
But these beliefs must be put into action - and that’s something I’ve always tried to do in my own community.
As a councillor, I was proud to move the motion celebrating Bi Visibility Day in Stockport and ensured the bi flag was flown above the Town Hall for the first time as a small but important gesture of inclusion. I’ve marched proudly in both Manchester and Stockport Prides, helped staff the Lib Dem stall, and spoken with people about what equality means in their lives.
For two years, I chaired Stockport's Learning Disability Partnership Board, amplifying the voices of people with learning disabilities.
And within our party, I was honoured to be part of the Campaign for Gender Balance team as a trainer and mentor, to help deliver Project Stellar training, and to support brilliant candidates from underrepresented groups as they fight selection campaigns.
But it’s clear that there is still a lot to be done. Years of divisive culture wars have left too many groups in our communities at the margins - and I believe politicians have a responsibility to challenge this.
So I will be spending the coming months speaking to party members, campaigners, councillors, and community groups about what I should be doing and saying as Women & Equalities Spokesperson. I’m incredibly grateful for the conversations I’ve already been having with our phenomenal AOs.
If you're doing amazing work locally on equality, tell me. If there's something we're getting wrong, tell me that too. Because together, we can make sure the Liberal Democrats don’t just speak up for equality - we lead by example.
So thank you, for everything you do. I’m excited for the journey ahead, and I’m proud to be on your team.