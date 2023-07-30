Standing Up for Equality

But these beliefs must be put into action - and that’s something I’ve always tried to do in my own community.



As a councillor, I was proud to move the motion celebrating Bi Visibility Day in Stockport and ensured the bi flag was flown above the Town Hall for the first time as a small but important gesture of inclusion. I’ve marched proudly in both Manchester and Stockport Prides, helped staff the Lib Dem stall, and spoken with people about what equality means in their lives.

For two years, I chaired Stockport's Learning Disability Partnership Board, amplifying the voices of people with learning disabilities.



And within our party, I was honoured to be part of the Campaign for Gender Balance team as a trainer and mentor, to help deliver Project Stellar training, and to support brilliant candidates from underrepresented groups as they fight selection campaigns.