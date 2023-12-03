Strip Johnson of allowance and bar him from future honours

Boris Johnson was never fit to be Prime Minister. He should reap no benefits, in money or in honours, for the disgraceful way he behaved in office.
Rishi Sunak should strip Boris Johnson of his £115,000 a year ex-Prime Ministerial allowance and for the disgraced former PM to be barred from receiving future honours or a peerage.
Johnson's actions hampered our response to the pandemic and led to so much unnecessary suffering for so many. He will appear at the Covid inquiry next week.
I cannot imagine what it is like for the bereaved families to have to hear every day just how shambolic and callous Boris Johnson’s government was during the pandemic."Christine Jardine MP
The inquiry has already heard evidence that the response to the pandemic under Johnson’s government was chaotic and filled with a callous disregard for the lives of the elderly.
Boris Johnson’s former Chief of Staff, Lord Lister, told the inquiry that the ex-PM said “let the bodies pile high” when presented with the prospect of a circuit breaker lockdown in September 2020.
The least Rishi Sunak could do is strip Johnson of his six-figure yearly allowance and rule out rewarding him with an honour or peerage for his destructive time in Number 10."Christine Jardine MP
Join our calls for an immediate General Election.