For Everyone

For Members

Join from £15/year

About Us

What we stand for

Our Networks

Strip Johnson of allowance and bar him from future honours

LD
by Liberal Democrats
3 Dec 2023
Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson was never fit to be Prime Minister. He should reap no benefits, in money or in honours, for the disgraceful way he behaved in office.

Rishi Sunak should strip Boris Johnson of his £115,000 a year ex-Prime Ministerial allowance and for the disgraced former PM to be barred from receiving future honours or a peerage.

Johnson's actions hampered our response to the pandemic and led to so much unnecessary suffering for so many. He will appear at the Covid inquiry next week.

 

I cannot imagine what it is like for the bereaved families to have to hear every day just how shambolic and callous Boris Johnson’s government was during the pandemic."

Christine Jardine MP

The inquiry has already heard evidence that the response to the pandemic under Johnson’s government was chaotic and filled with a callous disregard for the lives of the elderly.

Boris Johnson’s former Chief of Staff, Lord Lister, told the inquiry that the ex-PM said “let the bodies pile high” when presented with the prospect of a circuit breaker lockdown in September 2020. 

The least Rishi Sunak could do is strip Johnson of his six-figure yearly allowance and rule out rewarding him with an honour or peerage for his destructive time in Number 10."

Christine Jardine MP

General Election NOW

Join our calls for an immediate General Election.

We will keep you up to date by email.
We will contact you occasionally by telephone.
Would you like to receive email updates? (required)
Would you like to receive phone communication? (optional)
You can opt-out at any time

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: libdems.org.uk/privacy. You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: data.protection@libdems.org.uk or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

 

 

 

More news

This website uses cookies

Like most websites, this site uses cookies. Some are required to make it work, while others are used for statistical or marketing purposes. If you choose not to allow cookies some features may not be available, such as content from other websites. Please read our Cookie Policy for more information.

Essential cookies enable basic functions and are necessary for the website to function properly.
Statistics cookies collect information anonymously. This information helps us to understand how our visitors use our website.
Marketing cookies are used by third parties or publishers to display personalized advertisements. They do this by tracking visitors across websites.