Taking a Stand for Mental Health

These last few years have been tough and there was already a children's mental health crisis before the pandemic.

The Conservatives left the severe mental health crisis unchecked before, during and after the pandemic. The number of children with probable mental health disorders rose from one in nine in 2017, to one in six children in 2021.

People are struggling. And when they turn for help, it is often not there. Problems that can start small, become crises as help is either not available, or arrives too late.

The majority of parents are concerned with their children’s mental health. But nearly a quarter of parents do not know where to turn for help with these problems.

No one should be stuck in the awful position of waiting months on end for mental health services.

Our Plan to Improve Mental Health Care