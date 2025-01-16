Taking on Trump

It’s very clear from Trump’s first few weeks in office: under his leadership, the US is going to be an unreliable and unpredictable partner.

This is a man who promises trade wars, undermines NATO and has praised Vladimir Putin: the threats to our economy and national security are clear.

His presidency comes at a time when Putin’s forces are still waging their illegal war in Ukraine and we see unprecedented attempts at foreign interference by Russia, including in Georgia, Moldova and Romania.

It’s time for the UK to lead in Europe and on the world stage again, standing up for our interests by working closely with our European neighbours, particularly on security and defence so we can stand against Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The Liberal Democrats are the only party prepared to stand up to Trump and take steps to strengthen the UK in the face of his belligerent bullying.

The Trump fan club in the Conservatives and Reform don’t want to do it. Labour aren’t willing to do it.

The way to deal with Trump is from a position of strength, not weakness. That means negotiating a new UK-EU customs union, as a first step to repair our trading ties with Europe. This will give us the best possible hand to play against Trump.

This is why the Liberal Democrats have passed a new policy with a comprehensive plan outlining how the UK can respond to Trump. Our plan commits to a strong UK on the world stage defending security, rebuilding European ties, and leading on trade, democracy, and climate action. By standing firm against Trump’s unpredictability and Putin’s aggression, we will protect our national interests and values.