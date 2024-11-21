The Family Farm Tax explained

What other challenges are farmers facing now?

If we care about our environment and if we care about our food security, we must provide farmers with more support.

Last year alone 8,100 UK farms closed their doors – equal to one in 25 of all farms in the country. The Government's own figures show that farm business income last year was lower for all types of farm but one.

And yet, the government has also decided to accelerate the phase out of direct payments to farmers under the Basic Payment Scheme – all recipients will see the base amount of their payments cut by 76% next year.

These cuts must be urgently reviewed if we’re to give farmers a fighting chance of sustainably and profitably feeding the nation and protecting our natural environment.