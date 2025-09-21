This Land is Your Land - Restoring Public Paths Through Nature

In the UK, access to public paths is shrinking. Thousands of miles of disused railway lines, canal towpaths and green spaces sit unused or blocked off.

Liberal Democrats have a vision to transform these forgotten routes into vibrant public paths for everyone to enjoy.

By creating a national legal framework to unlock thousands of miles of new walking, cycling, and horse-riding routes, we can connect communities, boost local economies, and improve health across the country.

That’s why today, Liberal Democrats members have passed new policy, to: