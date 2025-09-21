For Everyone

This Land is Your Land - Restoring Public Paths Through Nature

by Tim Farron
21 Sep 2025
In the UK, access to public paths is shrinking. Thousands of miles of disused railway lines, canal towpaths and green spaces sit unused or blocked off.

Liberal Democrats have a vision to transform these forgotten routes into vibrant public paths for everyone to enjoy.

By creating a national legal framework to unlock thousands of miles of new walking, cycling, and horse-riding routes, we can connect communities, boost local economies, and improve health across the country.

That’s why today, Liberal Democrats members have passed new policy, to:

  • Introduce a national legal framework to turn disused railway lines into public rights of way, making grassroots trail campaigns easier, faster, and fairer to all parties, with fair compensation for landowners.
     
  • Create a long-term fund and incentives for local authorities and communities to reclaim unused land - including railway sidings, airfields, and industrial sites - for walking and cycling routes, allotments, and green spaces.
     
  • Promote outdoor education by ensuring every child experiences residential outdoor learning during their school years.
     
  • Improve canal and river towpaths in partnership with the Canal & River Trust, enhancing habitats and public access.
     
  • Refresh and popularise the Countryside Code to boost respect for nature and countryside etiquette.
We believe every person should have guaranteed, fair access to Britain’s beautiful green spaces, coastlines, and waterways. The Conservatives failed to deliver the investment and legal backing needed, we will fix that.

By unlocking disused routes and investing in nature and outdoor education, we can build a healthier, greener, and more connected UK.

 

 

 

