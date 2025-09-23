Towards a Ceasefire and Political Resolution in Sudan

Two years of brutal civil war have turned Sudan into one of the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophes. Over 30 million Sudanese people urgently need humanitarian aid - more than half the population. Yet, despite this scale of suffering, Sudan has received far too little attention here in the UK.

The conflict has shattered communities, forced millions from their homes, and exposed countless civilians to violence, including horrific war crimes. Children have been disproportionately affected, with many denied access to education, healthcare, and safety.

Meanwhile, UK governments have failed to meet the moment. Like the Conservatives before them, Labour has cut international aid budgets. Even where funding for Sudan has been ‘ringfenced’, it is under severe threat. This damaging retreat from global leadership undermines the UK’s ability to help resolve the crisis.

As Liberal Democrats, we believe the UK must lead urgent international action to push for a ceasefire and a lasting political resolution in Sudan - and to provide real support for civilians caught in the conflict.

Today, members have passed new policy calling on the Government to:

Lead efforts to establish a Sudan-wide arms embargo to stop the flow of weapons fueling the war.



to stop the flow of weapons fueling the war. Build international consensus to resist legitimising warring parties and ensure that those responsible for war crimes are held to account.



and ensure that those responsible for war crimes are held to account. Reverse its cut to the UK’s aid budget, and outline a clear timeline for returning to 0.7% of GNI.

Provide targeted support for Sudanese children, who have suffered disproportionately and need urgent access to education, healthcare, and trauma-informed services.