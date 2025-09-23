For Everyone

For Members

Join from £15/year

About Us

What we stand for

Our Networks

Towards a Ceasefire and Political Resolution in Sudan

MH
by Monica Harding
23 Sep 2025
A man in blue UN body armour and helmet plays with a young child being held by a woman

Two years of brutal civil war have turned Sudan into one of the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophes. Over 30 million Sudanese people urgently need humanitarian aid - more than half the population. Yet, despite this scale of suffering, Sudan has received far too little attention here in the UK.

The conflict has shattered communities, forced millions from their homes, and exposed countless civilians to violence, including horrific war crimes. Children have been disproportionately affected, with many denied access to education, healthcare, and safety.

Meanwhile, UK governments have failed to meet the moment. Like the Conservatives before them, Labour has cut international aid budgets. Even where funding for Sudan has been ‘ringfenced’, it is under severe threat. This damaging retreat from global leadership undermines the UK’s ability to help resolve the crisis.

As Liberal Democrats, we believe the UK must lead urgent international action to push for a ceasefire and a lasting political resolution in Sudan - and to provide real support for civilians caught in the conflict.

Today, members have passed new policy calling on the Government to:

  • Lead efforts to establish a Sudan-wide arms embargo to stop the flow of weapons fueling the war.
     
  • Build international consensus to resist legitimising warring parties and ensure that those responsible for war crimes are held to account.
     
  • Reverse its cut to the UK’s aid budget, and outline a clear timeline for returning to 0.7% of GNI. 

Provide targeted support for Sudanese children, who have suffered disproportionately and need urgent access to education, healthcare, and trauma-informed services.

Read our new policy in full

These steps are vital - they could save millions of lives and bring hope for a peaceful future in Sudan.

The UK must reclaim its role as a global leader in humanitarian action and conflict resolution. 

We must stand with the Sudanese people, demand justice, and work tirelessly to end this conflict once and for all.

Image: Gregório Cunha/UNMISS

 

 

 

This website uses cookies

Like most websites, this site uses cookies. Some are required to make it work, while others are used for statistical or marketing purposes. If you choose not to allow cookies some features may not be available, such as content from other websites. Please read our Cookie Policy for more information.

Essential cookies enable basic functions and are necessary for the website to function properly.
Statistics cookies collect information anonymously. This information helps us to understand how our visitors use our website.
Marketing cookies are used by third parties or publishers to display personalized advertisements. They do this by tracking visitors across websites.