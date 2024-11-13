Today is the beginning of Trans Awareness Week. It’s an opportunity for us to celebrate trans people, acknowledge the challenges they face, and reflect on how we as a society can work together to improve trans people’s lives.

In decades past, the UK has led the world in advancing equality for all LGBT+ people - with the Liberal Democrats playing a particularly key role in driving that progress forward.

However, too many trans people still face discrimination and hostility simply for being who they are. Sadly, the fight for equality must go on.

The figures are stark. The number of hate crimes recorded against trans people have skyrocketed by 52% since 2020/21. Young trans people face the highest rates of homelessness among the LGBT+ community. Not to mention the shocking reality that on average, trans people are being forced to wait more than 7 years to get the specialist healthcare they deserve.

Let me be clear - Liberal Democrats will always stand up for the rights of everyone in the LGBT+ community, including trans people.

So we will keep campaigning for positive change. Whether that’s fighting for a comprehensive ban on conversion therapy, standing up against transphobia, or ensuring that every trans person can access the high-quality healthcare they deserve.

We cannot forget how important it is to deliver this. At the end of Trans Awareness Week, we will mark Trans Day of Remembrance - where we honour those who have lost their lives to anti-trans violence and discrimination. We must do everything in our power to end this loss of life and achieve true equality for the trans community.

There may still be a long way to go, but Liberal Democrats will keep fighting.