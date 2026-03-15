Trump and the Wider World

The international stage has been shaken by a series of reckless and illegal actions from Donald Trump’s White House that threaten the very foundations of global security.

From the unilateral military strike on Venezuela to the extraordinary threats against the sovereign territory of a NATO ally in Greenland, and more recently initiating conflict in Iran and the wider Middle East - President Trump’s "might is right" doctrine is putting the UK and our closest partners at risk.

These actions do not happen in a vacuum. They send a green light to dictators like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, suggesting that international law is optional and national sovereignty can be disregarded by the powerful.

Liberal Democrats believe the UK must stand firm against bullying and lawlessness, no matter where it comes from.

Today, our members passed a motion to bolster our national defence and strengthen our alliances with reliable partners who share our belief that rules-based order is the best protection against insecurity and conflict.

Standing Up for Sovereignty and International Law

The events of early 2026 have been a wake-up call. We cannot rely on an unpredictable US administration that treats international relations like a "pay-to-play" business deal. Our new policy calls for UK foreign policy to:

Condemn the attack on Venezuela: Affirming that the unilateral military operation in Venezuela was an egregious breach of international law. Change must come through diplomatic and economic pressure and legal accountability, not illegal kidnappings.



Affirming that the unilateral military operation in Venezuela was an egregious breach of international law. Change must come through diplomatic and economic pressure and legal accountability, not illegal kidnappings. Defend Denmark and Greenland: Invest in expanding the UK's multilateral partnerships across defence and trade with partners whom we can rely on, including by joining Canada and France in establishing a formal consulate in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk.



Invest in expanding the UK's multilateral partnerships across defence and trade with partners whom we can rely on, including by joining Canada and France in establishing a formal consulate in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk. Stand for fair, open trade: Working in unison with European and Commonwealth partners to ensure the UK is not bullied by reckless trade tariffs.

Securing Britain’s Future

With threats rising and the Trump Administration proving an unreliable partner, the UK must be able to defend its own interests. We are proposing a radical shift in how we fund and prioritise our security: