Whole-Person Mental Health: Care, Choice, Community, and Combatting Populism

Mental health is a fundamental part of our overall health. Yet for too long, a firefighting approach to mental health has left millions of people without any support until they reach a crisis point.

Britain faces a mental health crisis, with rising levels of eating disorders, suicide and severe illness. The services that are supposed to support people are unable to cope, having been pushed to breaking point under the Conservatives.

Now, the Labour Government is shockingly scrapping suicide prevention grants and vital mental health targets. And last year, Nigel Farage disgracefully said that the UK is creating a “class of victims”.

The Liberal Democrats believe in a mental health system that intervenes early, supports families, and meets people where they are.

Today, our members passed a transformative new evidence-based policy to ensure that mental health is treated with the urgency and dignity it deserves.

Putting Prevention First



We would move away from a system that only reacts to crises and toward one that builds resilience, through:

Mental Health Check-ups: Introducing regular check-ups for everyone at key stages of life, to ensure nobody is left unsupported when they are vulnerable.



Introducing regular check-ups for everyone at key stages of life, to ensure nobody is left unsupported when they are vulnerable. Walk-in Youth Hubs: Opening a mental health hub in every community for young people, with specific support for children that have fallen between school and CAMHS support.



Opening a mental health hub in every community for young people, with specific support for children that have fallen between school and CAMHS support. Support for Our Farmers: Tripling the Farmer Welfare Fund to provide mental health outreach at livestock markets and county shows, and offering support following Rural Payment Agency visits.



Tripling the Farmer Welfare Fund to provide mental health outreach at livestock markets and county shows, and offering support following Rural Payment Agency visits. “No Wrong Door”: Enshrine the “no wrong door” principle into law so people get the help they need, regardless of which public service they have turned to.

A Fairer, More Integrated System



Mental health doesn't exist in a vacuum. It is often tied to housing, debt, and employment. Our plan integrates these services to provide a safety net that actually catches people: